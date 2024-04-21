CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 805 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,893.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,893.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,358 shares of company stock valued at $106,945,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $211.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.52 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

