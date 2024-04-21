CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

