Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $250.63 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

