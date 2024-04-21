Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 390,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. 16,943,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,529,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

