Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 298 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $214.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $215.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

