Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.14. 724,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

