Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

