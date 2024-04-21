Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

TSLA stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.22 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

