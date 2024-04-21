Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,771. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

