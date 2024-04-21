Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

