Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

