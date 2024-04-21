Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $154.71. 2,760,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

