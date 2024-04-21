Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. 459,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

