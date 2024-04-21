Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

