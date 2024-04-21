Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

