Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $749.98. The stock had a trading volume of 867,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,054. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.79. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

