Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $5,044,657. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. 3,785,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

