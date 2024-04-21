Critical Review: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) versus Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) and Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carnival Co. & and Corporate Travel Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 1 2 17 0 2.80 Corporate Travel Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus target price of $21.47, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Given Carnival Co. &’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than Corporate Travel Management.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $21.59 billion 0.73 -$75.00 million $0.26 54.31 Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A $0.19 57.58

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Corporate Travel Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corporate Travel Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &. Carnival Co. & is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Travel Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Corporate Travel Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Corporate Travel Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & 1.79% 7.75% 1.02% Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Corporate Travel Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand. Additionally, it sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services. Corporate Travel Management Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

