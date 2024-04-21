Cronos Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $11.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.