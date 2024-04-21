CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $44.00 at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.