Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,624. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $34,848,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 482,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

