CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

