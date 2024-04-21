Cwm LLC Acquires 76,251 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,251 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 661,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,431 shares in the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,393. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

