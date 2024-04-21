Cwm LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,471 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,921. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

