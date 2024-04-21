Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 3.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.71. 99,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

