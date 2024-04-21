Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.3 %

PCAR stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. 4,538,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,388. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

