Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 430,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.83. 4,795,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,785. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

