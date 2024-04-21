Cwm LLC Has $27.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.