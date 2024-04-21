Cwm LLC Has $35.70 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. 1,696,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

