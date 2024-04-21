Cwm LLC Purchases 171,936 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,394. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.