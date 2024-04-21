Cwm LLC Sells 101,540 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,540 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.59. 3,319,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.