Cwm LLC Sells 40,057 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,057 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Service Co. International worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,924. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

