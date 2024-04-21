Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,800 shares of company stock worth $21,081,569. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. 8,489,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

