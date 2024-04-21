Decred (DCR) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $22.28 or 0.00034515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $356.67 million and $2.91 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,006,136 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

