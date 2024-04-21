DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $54,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $130.71. 2,859,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

