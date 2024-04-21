Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

DEO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. 692,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,098. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

