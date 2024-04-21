Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.