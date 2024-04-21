Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.4 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.