Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

