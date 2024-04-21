Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 14.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $64,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,845. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

