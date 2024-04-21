Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 431,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,076. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.