Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,076. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

