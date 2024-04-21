Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 8.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 207,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.