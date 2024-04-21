Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $23.15 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $23.15 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00130095 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008845 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,976,936,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
