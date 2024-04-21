Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

