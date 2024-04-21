DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 717.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.48.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

