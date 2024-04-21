DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 781 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

