Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,046,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 8.8% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enbridge by 36.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

