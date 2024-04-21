Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,523 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 191.30%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

