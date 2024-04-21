Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 264,980 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. British American Tobacco makes up 3.8% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.79%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

